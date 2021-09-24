Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $49,191,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilysys in the first quarter valued at $23,392,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 412,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,761,000 after buying an additional 254,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,786,000 after buying an additional 177,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,015,000 after buying an additional 156,610 shares during the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melvin L. Keating purchased 800 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.45 per share, with a total value of $41,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 in the last 90 days. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Agilysys stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -61.18 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.25. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

