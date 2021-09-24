Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,600 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALEX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.40. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $23.52.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

