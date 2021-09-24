Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.21% of Vocera Communications worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,822 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,397,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 10.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 799.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.57, for a total value of $962,678.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,101,128.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,701 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,228. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $45.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average of $40.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.69 and a beta of 0.16. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

VCRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

