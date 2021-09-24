Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) PT Raised to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SYBX. Chardan Capital began coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Synlogic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.21.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Shares of SYBX opened at $3.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.87. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synlogic by 11.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Synlogic by 81.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Synlogic during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 56.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.