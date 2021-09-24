Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,085,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,505 shares during the period. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $32,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,296,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 67,856 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 661,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 223,539 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $17.40.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $250.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.