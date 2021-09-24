Systematic Financial Management LP Has $22.53 Million Stock Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,831,561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,906 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.10% of KVH Industries worth $22,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 55,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVHI traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $9.65. 358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.72. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.35.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

KVHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut KVH Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KVH Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other KVH Industries news, CEO Van Heyningen Martin Kits sold 6,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $66,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,075 shares of company stock valued at $108,004 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc engages in the provision of internet, television and voice services via satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation. The Mobile Connectivity segment comprises of satellite television and internet solutions and media and content delivery solutions.

