Systematic Financial Management LP Has $23.45 Million Stock Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,603 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 1.40% of La-Z-Boy worth $23,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 60.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LZB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 2,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,419. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

