Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 23,406 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,406 shares during the quarter. American Eagle Outfitters accounts for 1.6% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $52,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.4% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,496 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Cfra cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.65.

Shares of NYSE:AEO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.92. 149,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.87. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

