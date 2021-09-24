Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 31,420 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 45.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,420 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $25,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 301,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,799,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. cut Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $255.35. The company had a trading volume of 5,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,795. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $193.02 and a 1 year high of $281.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

