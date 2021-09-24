Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 34,060 Shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,060 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.52% of ASGN worth $26,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in ASGN by 22.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ASGN by 8.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter worth approximately $543,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $115.74. 2,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,926. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. ASGN Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.70 and a 52 week high of $116.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

