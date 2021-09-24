Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Thomas White International Ltd.’s Largest Position

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,931 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 6.4% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $46,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $735,000. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,200,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 56.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $600.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.31%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

