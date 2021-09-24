Takeda Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TKPYY) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.89. 1,699,020 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 979,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TKPYY)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.