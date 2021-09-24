TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 8.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 279,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,124,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in TAL Education Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 18,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

