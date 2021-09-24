TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Trading Up 8.3%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was up 8.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 279,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,124,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $6.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TAL Education Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.26.
The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.26.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
