Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TNGX. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $14.79 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

