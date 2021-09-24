Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $14.93

Shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.93, but opened at $15.72. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.72, with a volume of 50 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TNGX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.