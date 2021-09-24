TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Truist

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) had its target price lowered by Truist from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TCRR. Wedbush cut TCR2 Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.94 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCRR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in TCR2 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 114,312.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 9,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

