Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.19.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $176.17 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $320.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

