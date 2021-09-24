Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 22,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 94,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.26. The company has a market cap of $482.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JPM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

