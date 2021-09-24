Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Raised to C$31.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Teck Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Teck Resources from C$3.35 to C$3.21 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

NYSE:TECK opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.