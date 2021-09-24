Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 77.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TECK. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$26.50 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.04 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $27.08.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 72.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,365,000 after buying an additional 152,124 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,909,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

