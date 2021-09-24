Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$35.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, September 13th. CSFB increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$37.50 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Teck Resources to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.06.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$31.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.69 billion and a PE ratio of 103.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of C$15.81 and a 12 month high of C$34.25.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

