Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,972 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,104. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.75.

TDOC opened at $138.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.93. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

