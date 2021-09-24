TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 48,197 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 228,701 shares.The stock last traded at $34.82 and had previously closed at $35.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TIXT. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price target on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

