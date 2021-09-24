Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 600 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE opened at $25.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.27 and a 1-year high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Equities analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $78,892,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.