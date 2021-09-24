Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $558,000 Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $81.05 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average is $78.20.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

