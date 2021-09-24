Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $757,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,158,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,716,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,899,000 after buying an additional 17,679 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA TFI opened at $51.88 on Friday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

