Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,103,000 after purchasing an additional 39,450,439 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,723 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,830,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,947,000 after purchasing an additional 441,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,416,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $188.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $46.48 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.16%.

Several analysts have commented on AZN shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

