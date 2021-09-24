TENT Price Hits $0.0183 (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. TENT has a total market cap of $707,388.82 and approximately $110,892.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TENT has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One TENT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00261089 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.03 or 0.00124660 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.69 or 0.00161468 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005747 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000970 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The official website for TENT is tent.app

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

