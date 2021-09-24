Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.920-$1.960 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teradata also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.600-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.61. 12,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,138. Teradata has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Teradata from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.