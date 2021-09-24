Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

TEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Terex alerts:

TEX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 8,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,012. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. Terex has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Terex will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 369.23%.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,944,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,682,000 after buying an additional 544,495 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,051,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,327,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,100,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,044,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 771.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,900,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,516,000 after buying an additional 1,682,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.