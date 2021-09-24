Terra Price Tops $36.46 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $36.46 or 0.00086745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Terra has a total market capitalization of $14.58 billion and approximately $2.41 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Terra

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 996,268,180 coins and its circulating supply is 400,017,254 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.