Terracoin (TRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $100.00

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, Terracoin has traded 35.1% lower against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $375,744.57 and $100.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,576.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $518.57 or 0.01217968 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.00525551 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.00318398 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00052876 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003038 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

