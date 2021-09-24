Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TSCDY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.83. 393,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,541. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

