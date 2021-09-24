Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Xponance Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Xponance Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,627 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 1.7% of Xponance Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $94,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Tesla by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 33,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,954,423.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $760.80. The stock had a trading volume of 613,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,881,129. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.30 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $707.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $672.55. The firm has a market cap of $753.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $601.22.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

