Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Tesla from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a C$900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $601.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $753.64 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $351.30 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $746.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.52, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $707.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $672.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total transaction of $946,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $1,977,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Tesla by 16.1% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 10,775 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 27.9% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

