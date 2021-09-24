Tether (USDT) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Tether has a market capitalization of $68.65 billion and approximately $85.53 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00070709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00107880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00151854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,484.02 or 1.00226128 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,817.03 or 0.06805989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.02 or 0.00758677 BTC.

Tether Coin Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 71,385,677,475 coins and its circulating supply is 68,592,705,856 coins. The official website for Tether is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Buying and Selling Tether

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.