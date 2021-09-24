Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $866.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce sales of $866.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $848.29 million to $886.16 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.72. 629,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,748. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,302,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,967,000 after buying an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 177.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,274,000 after buying an additional 128,179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $3,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

