The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) versus United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Financial Comparison

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) and United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

45.5% of The Bank of Nova Scotia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of United Community Banks shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United Community Banks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

The Bank of Nova Scotia pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. United Community Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. The Bank of Nova Scotia pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Community Banks pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Bank of Nova Scotia has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Community Banks has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

The Bank of Nova Scotia has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Community Banks has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and United Community Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of Nova Scotia 22.86% 13.87% 0.80% United Community Banks 33.15% 13.28% 1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Bank of Nova Scotia and United Community Banks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of Nova Scotia $32.52 billion 2.30 $5.04 billion $3.99 15.46 United Community Banks $714.10 million 3.63 $164.09 million $1.98 15.11

The Bank of Nova Scotia has higher revenue and earnings than United Community Banks. United Community Banks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Bank of Nova Scotia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The Bank of Nova Scotia and United Community Banks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of Nova Scotia 0 4 7 0 2.64 United Community Banks 0 0 2 0 3.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus price target of $85.97, suggesting a potential upside of 39.38%. United Community Banks has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential downside of 0.53%. Given The Bank of Nova Scotia’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Bank of Nova Scotia is more favorable than United Community Banks.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items. The company was founded on March 30, 1832 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Blairsville, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.