The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,283 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,988,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,028,467,000 after purchasing an additional 363,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The Boeing by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,901,620 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $484,381,000 after purchasing an additional 338,090 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $75,285,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $56,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.49. 101,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,139,577. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.06. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $129.83 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

