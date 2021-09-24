The Brink’s Company to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:BCO)

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Brink’s in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Brink’s’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of The Brink’s stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.80 and a beta of 1.54. The Brink’s has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.82% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 11,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $895,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,466 shares of company stock worth $2,194,240 in the last 90 days. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

