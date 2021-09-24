The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 649,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,399 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $8,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 832,263 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,525,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after buying an additional 60,030 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after buying an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,816,000 after buying an additional 124,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

TCS stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $548.72 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $19.31.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.27. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 8.55%. Equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

