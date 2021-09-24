The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€7.30” Price Target for Aroundtown (ETR:AT1)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.53).

Shares of ETR AT1 opened at €6.20 ($7.30) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a PE ratio of 16.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.51. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €6.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

