The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.58 and last traded at $100.58. Approximately 1,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.98.
JYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91.
In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.
The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)
The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.
