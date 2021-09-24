The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) dropped 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $100.58 and last traded at $100.58. Approximately 1,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 219,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.98.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. The Joint had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 24.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at $797,530.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

The Joint Company Profile (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

