The Korea Fund (NYSE:KF) Shares Up 1.5%

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.67. 2,829 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 6,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in The Korea Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,703 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,862,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,463,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 78.9% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Korea Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end non-diversified management investment fund, which seeks a long-term capital appreciation through investment in securities, primarily equity securities of Korean companies. The firm invests in various industries, such as chemicals, commercial banks, commercial services and supplies, communications, construction and engineering, consumer discretionary, consumer finance, diversified consumer services, electrical equipment, electronic equipment and instruments, entertainment, financial services, food and staples retailing, insurance, Internet software and services, metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, retail, semi-conductors, shipbuilding, tobacco, wholesale and wireless telecommunications services.

