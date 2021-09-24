The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ:STKS opened at $11.20 on Monday. The ONE Group Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.90 million, a PE ratio of 48.70 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 4.16%. On average, research analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,595.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter worth $128,000. 30.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

