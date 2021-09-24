The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.75.

The Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $291.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,382. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $310.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.29.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,629,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.12% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $803,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

