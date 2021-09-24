The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 688,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $41,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Southern by 530.3% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $3,476,370.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,384.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.62.

NYSE:SO opened at $63.40 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.23%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

