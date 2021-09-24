The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 762.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,353 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,487,053.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.07, a PEG ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.72 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.26.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Trade Desk to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

