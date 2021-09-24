The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,364.37

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,364.37 ($17.83) and traded as high as GBX 1,562.35 ($20.41). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,560 ($20.38), with a volume of 22,434 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Vitec Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,810 ($23.65) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Vitec Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,736.67 ($22.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £720.47 million and a PE ratio of 46.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,491.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,364.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

In other news, insider Jon Bolton sold 12,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,550 ($20.25), for a total transaction of £186,775 ($244,022.73).

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

