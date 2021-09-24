Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $7.50 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Theravance reported mixed second-quarter results wherein earnings beat estimates while revenues missed the same. The company earns profit-sharing revenues from Viatris for the development and marketing of Yupelri, its nebulized therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Yupelri has been witnessing a strong sales uptake since its launch in early 2019. Moreover, the company’s collaboration agreements with Janssen are a source of regular funds. Theravance's pipeline programs target highly competitive therapeutic areas and are progressing well. Further, its heavy dependence on Yupelri for profit-sharing revenues is a persistent concern. Any partnership or agreement termination might be a huge setback for the company. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.95.

TBPH stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $22.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a market capitalization of $520.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $5,444,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 26.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

